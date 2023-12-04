Global kids and family entertainment company Toonz Media Group has collaborated with Odisha’s Ele Animations to bring Jay Jagannath – a multi-genre series that will appeal to kids and families everywhere.

Born out of Ele Animations’ commitment to share the lesser-known stories of Lord Jagannath with the wider audience, Jay Jagannath presents these narratives in an animated and entertaining storytelling format. The series preserves the essence of the relationship between an ardent devotee and his God, showcasing the beauty of friendship, devotion and the rich cultural heritage of India to keep the viewers entertained.

The series highlights the friendship between Lord Jagannath, embodied as Jagan, and his devout follower Balram Das, who wholeheartedly accepts Jagan as his friend, saviour and divine deity.

Ele Animations, as the intellectual property owner, has granted exclusive distribution rights to Toonz Media Group for this 52×11” animated series. The collaboration aims to target kids as well as families, combining action, humour, and fun to celebrate the power of devotion, the beauty of friendship and cultural heritage of India.

“Jay Jagannath obviously is having a pan India appeal, which will entertain and interest viewers of all age groups including kids. We are sure that there are plenty of opportunities for both of us and are keen to make this IP a successful one,” said Toonz Media Group chief executive officer P Jayakumar.

Ele Animations director Durga Prasad Dalai said, “We are thrilled to collaborate with Toonz Media Group to bring Jay Jagannath to audiences worldwide. Our goal is to share the richness of Lord Jagannath’s stories in an engaging and culturally significant manner.”

In addition to distribution, Ele Animation has provided Toonz the license to exploit, manage and distribute the series through any mode, media, and format. Toonz has now got the exclusive right to distribute the series on Toonz’s YouTube channels. Toonz Media Group will take charge of licensing and merchandising activities like securing partnerships to promote the merchandise and exploring opportunities for merchandise outlets.