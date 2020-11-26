‘The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom’ game to go live in Spring 2021

Outright Games, a global publisher of family friendly interactive entertainment, along with Atomic Cartoons (a Thunderbird Entertainment Group company), Stage Clear Studios and Cyber Group Studios (Atomic’s worldwide agent for merchandise, licensing and videogames), have announced that The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom will be released in Spring 2021. This all new, kid friendly zombie and monster action game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam.

Commenting on the launch, Outright Games CEO Terry Malham said, “Along with Max Brallier and our partners at Atomic Cartoons, we’re delighted to announce we will be bringing fans the opportunity to play The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom. The Last Kids on Earth is a hugely successful book and TV series, and the story lends itself perfectly to an action-adventure game.”

Taking place in the spooktacular world of The Last Kids on Earth, fans can immerse themselves in an all new story with massive levels to explore and hordes of zombies to defeat, in up to four-player couch and online co-op action. Fans can play as the series’ legendary heroes Jack, Quint, June and Dirk, as they search for the missing pieces of the ultra-powerful Staff of Doom and try to overcome Malondre the Queen of the Slime Monsters, as she seeks to summon Rezzoch the Ancient, Destructor of Worlds.

The original voice cast from the Netflix series returns to voice their respective characters including, Nick Wolfhard, Montse Hernandez, Garland Whitt and Charles Demers.

“While the adventures of Jack, June, Dirk and Quint continue on the page, it is incredibly humbling and inspiring to see them also take on new lives through the animated series, toys, apparel and now a video game. I am extremely fortunate to be collaborating on the game with such talented partners who are helping my dream for this story come true,” added best-selling author, creator and executive producer on the series Max Brallier.

To date, The Last Kids on Earth book series has sold more than five million copies in print around the world, with eight titles from Penguin Young Readers. The latest book in the series, The Last Kids on Earth and the Skeleton Road, released on 15 September 2020 was an instant New York Times, USA Today, and Wall Street Journal bestseller. The latest instalment of the Netflix animated series debuted on 16 October 2020.

Atomic Cartoons and Thunderbird Entertainment chief creative officer Matthew Berkowitz stated, “When we first teamed up with Brallier to develop The Last Kids on Earth TV series a few years ago, we dreamed that we might one day have an opportunity to bring the franchise to life as a video game. Now we’re taking the Last Kids experience to another level with this game, and we are so excited for gamers around the world to play The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom.”

IP rights for The Last Kids on Earth were optioned in 2017 by Thunderbird Entertainment Group, the parent company of Atomic Cartoons. The animated Netflix series debuted in September 2019 with a special 66-minute episode that went on to win a 2020 Emmy award in the category of “Outstanding Special Class Program.”

Season two began streaming in April 2020, and alongside the upcoming Season three, there is an interactive episode currently in production. Atomic, together with Cyber Group Studios, has also launched a toy and merchandise line based on the series with JAKKS Pacific, and a T-Shirt line with Hot Topic.

“We are delighted by the collaboration with Atomic Cartoons and Outright Games in a very compelling game based on The Last Kids on Earth. The combination of this wonderful IP and the very promising game design made by Outright Games will deliver an amazing video game, which will expand The Last Kids on Earth universe,” noted Interactive and Video Game Division of Cyber Group Studios COO Dominique Bourse and VP Thierry Braille.

The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom releases in Spring 2021 on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and Steam with pre-orders now available.