Studio Wildcard's upcoming show 'ARK: The Animated Series' gets a new trailer

Video game publisher and developer Studio Wildcard recently revealed the trailer of ARK: The Animated Series, an original TV series based on the hit franchise. ARK II, a sequel to the popular dinosaur action-adventure game ARK: Survival Evolved was announced at the Game Awards 2020.

ARK: The Animated Series chronicles the story of a mysterious primeval land populated by dinosaurs and other extinct creatures, where people from throughout human history have been resurrected. When 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker awakens on the ARK after tragedy, she must learn to survive and find new allies, or die again at the hands of ruthless warlords — all while trying to uncover the true nature of their strange new world.

Featuring an unparalleled voice cast with the talents of Michelle Yeoh, Gerard Butler, Russell Crowe, and executive produced by Vin Diesel, ARK: The Animated Series will release on a to-be-announced platform in 2023.

Dee Bradley Baker vocalizes many of the ARK’s furry and scaly creature friends. Monica Bellucci plays Cassia Virila, a strong-willed Roman noblewoman during the Augustan Empire. Gerard Butler plays General Gaius Marcellus Nerva, Devery Jacobs plays Alasie, Cissy Jones plays The Gladiatrix, and Madeleine Madden plays 21st century Australian paleontologist Helena Walker.

Also, Deborah Mailman plays Deborah Walker, Zahn McClarnon plays Thunder Comes Charging, Malcolm McDowell plays Senator Lucius Cassius Virilis, Juliet Mills plays Chava, Elliot Page plays Victoria Walker, Ragga Ragnars plays Queen Sigrid, David Tennant plays Sir Edmund Rockwell, Alan Tudyk plays The Captain, Russell Crowe plays Kor the Prophet and Vin Diesel is playing 24th century ‘Mek’-pilot, gearhead, & freedom-fighter Santiago.

The upcoming series ARK: The Animated Series is written by Marguerite Bennett and Kendall Deacon Davis, with fully-orchestrated music by Gareth Coker.