Stop motion series 'Shape Island' to stream on Apple TV+ starting 20 January 

Apple TV+ announced the all-new stop motion series for kids and families, Shape Island, featuring the beloved familiar voices of Yvette Nicole Brown (Disenchanted), Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows), Scott Adsit (30 Rock) and Gideon Adlon (Blockers). Based on the internationally bestselling trilogy of Shapes picture books by Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, Shape Island premieres globally Friday, 20 January on Apple TV+.

This clever, funny and inspiring new stop-motion animated series from Apple TV+ takes place on a charming island and invites viewers to join serious Square, intrepid Circle and tricky Triangle on their silly adventures as they dig up some fun, search for answers and build on their friendship all while learning how to navigate each other’s differences. Shape Island shows kids that friendship can take many shapes.

The series was co-created by book authors Mac Barnett and Jon Klassen, who serve as executive producers alongside Emmy Award-winning Bix Pix Entertainment’s Kelli Bixler and Drew Hodges (Tumble Leaf). Ryan Pequin serves as co-executive producer and head writer.

Also this month, Helpsters season three returns on Apple TV+ with all-new episodes Friday, 6 January. The recipient of a Parents’ Choice Gold Medal Award and Common Sense Media Award, Helpsters has been recognised as ‘immersive, educational and entertaining.’ The series teaches young viewers important lessons in pre-coding skills and inspires self-confidence, collaboration, effective communication and much more.