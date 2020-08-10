‘Spirit Riding Free’ season two coming to Netflix in September

The DreamWorks animated TV series Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy, a spinoff Spirit Riding Free series is getting a season on Netflix globally from 4 September 2020.

Part one of Riding Academy released on Netflix on 3 April 2020. The series is about Lucky and her friends who leave Miradero behind to live and learn at the prestigious Palomino Bluffs Riding Academy.

Not much is known about season two beyond its release date for now. Currently, the Spirited Riding Free content on Netflix includes seasons one to eight of the main series Spirit Riding Free (released between May 2017 and April 2019), collections one and two of Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales and Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas, which released in 2019.

Even after Netflix wraps up the series, there is still going to be more animated Spirited Riding Free content as DreamWorks is planning a feature film for Spirited Riding Free which was set to release in 2021 prior to Covid-19 disruptions.