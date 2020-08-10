‘Spies in Disguise’ now available in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar VIP

Spies in Disguise (2019) animated spy comedy film starring Will Smith and Tom Holland is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.

Produced by Blue Sky Studios and distributed by 20th Century Fox, the film is loosely based on the 2009 animated short Pigeon: Impossible by Lucas Martell. Spies in Disguise is directed by Troy Quane and Nick Bruno from a screenplay by Brad Copeland and Lloyd Taylor, and a story by Cindy Davis.

The animated spy comedy follows the adventurous journey of a secret agent, Lance Sterling (Smith) and an intelligent young scientist, Walter Beckett (Holland) after Beckett accidentally transforms into a pigeon.

Sterling is smooth, suave and debonair unlike Beckett who lacks in social skills, but makes up through his smart invention, creating amazing gadgets Sterling uses on his epic missions.

Events take an unexpected turn, after Sterling is changed into a pigeon and both of them have to rely on each other to stop a revenge-seeking cybernetic terrorist, and return Sterling to his human form.

Alongside Smith and Holland, the animated feature stars the voices of Rashida Jones, Ben Mendelsohn, Reba McEntire, Rachel Brosnahan, Karen Gillan, DJ Khaled, and Masi Oka in supporting roles.

The film was originally scheduled for release on 18 January, 2019 by 20th Century Fox, but was delayed to 19 April 2019, and further to 13 September 2019. It finally premiered at the El Capitan Theatre on 4 December, 2019, and was theatrically released in the US on 25 December, 2019.

It amassed $171 million worldwide and received positive reviews from critics, with praise for the animation, music, humour, and performances of Smith and Holland.

Spies in Disguise is the first release by Blue Sky Studios as a unit of The Walt Disney Company, following their acquisition of Fox.