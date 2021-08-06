Sky Kids’ new animated series ‘Obki’ to spread climate change awareness

Sky Kids has launched a new climate change-focused animated series called Obki. The series will feature the original character Obki, a loveable alien, on his journey to be a positive force for good on Earth. The Sky original TV show is available now on Sky Kids on-demand for viewers in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Targeted at kids five to nine, the 15 x two-minute show looks at the issue of climate change through the lens of the titular alien and his friend Orb as they learn about how small changes can make a big difference on a visit to Earth. Airing ahead of COP26, the UN climate change conference in October, the 3D-animated series is made in collaboration with Sky Zero, the media company’s net zero carbon emissions program and audience campaign. The aim is also to raise awareness about the climate crisis and inspire viewers with actions, so they can take the necessary steps to protect the planet.

“We’re delighted to work with Obki Productions to bring this critical message to children. The next generation will inherit the world we leave behind – together we can educate and empower them to make positive choices that help to protect the future of our planet,” said Sky Kids content director Lucy Murphy.

“At Sky, we believe in better which is why we have committed to being net zero carbon by 2030 and to use our platforms to inspire meaningful change. Obki will positively engage and influence children’s behavior and increase their understanding of what they can do to help tackle the climate crisis,” added Sky director (Bigger Picture) Fiona Ball.

Through Sky Zero, Sky is on a mission to deliver meaningful and actionable change to help preserve our world. As one of Europe’s leading broadcasters, Sky believes it has a responsibility to use its reach and voice to help drive important behavioural changes when it comes to the environment. Through the power of its platforms, television content and products, Sky is helping its millions of customers better understand and reduce their carbon footprint.

Since 2019, all Sky originals in the U.K. have been CarbonNeutral certified and earlier this year, Sky published its new sustainable production principles; that are industry-leading guidelines to help all its future productions across original drama, comedy and others achieve sustainable production certification.

Obki is produced by Obki Productions and made by London-based service studio Ritzy Animation. Obki Productions founder Amanda Evans said, “We are thrilled to be producing our first ever kids TV series on such an important subject and proud to be working with Sky which has been such an enthusiastic and collaborative partner.”

Sky has turned its attention to issues-focused content as of late, and last month picked up several shows focused on mental and physical wellness, such as Clam Brain and What’s On Your Mind?