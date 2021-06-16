Sinking Ship and Scott Brothers Entertainment team up with Nelvana to distribute ‘Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory’

Leading global kids’ entertainment company Sinking Ship and international entertainment production company Scott Brothers Entertainment have appointed world-leading international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content, Nelvana to distribute and serve as the worldwide merchandise agent for Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory, a new animated kids series, for top media content company Corus Entertainment.

The highly-anticipated original series for kids of age group four to seven years marks a milestone for both Sinking Ship and Drew and Jonathan Scott, as it is the first 3D fully animated show from Sinking Ship and the first kids’ production from Scott Brothers Entertainment.

The 20 x 22-minute episode series will feature animated versions of the popular twin renovation experts Drew and Jonathan as an eight year old boy’s extraordinary imagination, creativity, grit and heart – coupled with a big dose of twin-spirationhelp solve problems in their neighborhood by dreaming big…really big…sometimes too big! Along with their dog Moose and best friends, Mel, Cee-Cee and Aiden, the Builder Brothers navigate the highs and lows of trying to make the world a better place – one big dream at a time.

The series will be executive produced by Sinking Ship’s Carla de Jong and Scott Brothers Entertainment’s Amory Millard.

Sinking Ship head of production Jong said, “Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory is an exciting project for us on many levels, and now we get to work on it with the talented teams at Nelvana and Corus too, we’re building this new series to resonate with kids and families just as Drew and Jonathan’s home renovation programming appeals to audiences of all ages in over 160 countries worldwide.”

Brothers Entertainment branding marketing executive Millard said, “This new series aims to help children understand that with imagination, creativity and determination they can accomplish big things, the series concept is inspired by the brothers’ childhood and the core values their parents instilled in them from a young age. They have continued to uphold these values in all aspects of their lives and we’re delighted to partner with like minded companies to make this optimistic and feel-good series a reality.”

Nelvana president Pam Westman, “The undeniable popularity and global success of the Scott Brothers makes this the perfect opportunity to enter the kids’ TV space with a charming and imaginative series that parents and children can enjoy watching together, It is a dream come true to be able to share this new heartwarming series with families and we cannot wait to find the perfect broadcast homes for Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory around the world.”

A character-driven comedy series at heart, the series doesn’t shy away from real kids’ issues and what they go through in navigating life’s ups and downs. It encourages kids to share their ideas, dream big, and not be disheartened. Its focus on resilience and problem-solving is what helps set the show apart.

The series will air on Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse in Canada in 2022.







