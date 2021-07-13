Send your entries for SIGGRAPH Asia 2021 Computer Animation Festival

The SIGGRAPH Asia 2021 Computer Animation Festival (SACAF 2021) call for submissions is closing soon on 1 August 2021. The festival invites creators from around the world to submit their projects and help showcase the world’s most innovative and exciting computer animation.

This coming December, SACAF 2021 will convene in Tokyo, Japan, to celebrate the vibrant, diverse, and inspiring world of computer animation. From short films to scientific visualizations to AI-enhanced deep fakes, this year’s festival promises its most expansive and compelling program ever.

An international jury of top computer animation experts will judge the best works entered in each category; from that pool of top picks, they’ll hand out three prestigious 2021 awards: Best Student Project, Jury Special, and Best in Show. In addition, judges will select between 30-40 (or more) best of the best works from across the submission pool, to be curated into the two stars of the festival: the always spectacular Electronic Theatre and Animation Theatre screenings.

SACAF 2021 Chair and AWN publisher and editor-in-chief Dan Sarto said, “In the face of a pandemic that upended so many of our lives, last year’s Computer Animation Festival was a great success, and the Computer Animation Festival Team appreciates everyone’s ongoing support. Despite adverse conditions, artists around the world continue to stretch their creative muscles, producing innovative, compelling, and inspiring content in all areas of computer graphics, and we can’t wait to see the pool of submissions in this year’s competition. Be well, stay safe, and hopefully, we’ll see you this coming December in Tokyo!”

Each year, the Electronic Theatre and Animation Theatre never fail to dazzle and delight conference audiences eager to sit back and enjoy an entertaining and thought-provoking sample of the world’s best CG animation.

If it’s animated, and a computer was used at some part of its production, SACAF 2021 wants to see it! Join the festivities and help the festival honor the best in CG animation — submit your latest projects in any of the following categories:

Computer Animated Shorts: Includes character animation, narrative works, experimental works, opening sequences, game cinematics, selections and/or montages of animated television series, new-media format. Animated Feature Films: Selections and/or montages of computer animation created for animated feature films. Music Videos: Commissioned and/or independent works that use any combination of computer animation, digital effects, and live-action to illustrate, enhance, and/or complement a musical creation. TV and Web Commercials: Advertisements created entirely or partially with computer animation and/or digital effects. This category also includes promotional spots, broadcast bumpers and graphics, and public service announcements. Visualizations and Simulations: Computer animations created to explain, analyze, or visualize information for applications including scientific research, architecture, engineering, systems simulations, education, and documentary projects. Visual Effects for Films and TV Programs: Selections and/or montages of visual effects created for live-action films and/or for television programs. Real-Time Animation: Game, web, and mobile animations that are rendered in the same amount of time that it takes to play them back. Real-time technology demos are also encouraged! Real-time technology demos should be submitted to Real-Time Live! Others: Computer Animations that do not fit in any of the above categories.

The submission deadline is 1 August 2021.

Visit the SACAF 2021 webpage for more information, including how to submit, submission rules and requirements, and an FAQ. Or you can submit your work directly by logging into the SIGGRAPH Asia Submission System.