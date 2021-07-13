Netflix and Mark Millar’s new graphic novel ‘King of Spies’ in works

Netflix and Mark Millar have announced King of Spies, an all-new graphic novel created by Millar. The graphic novel which is the translation of Netflix’s original property will be penned by Millar.

Mark Millar is a comic-book writer, producer and president of Netflix’s Millarworld Division in Los Angeles. His work includes Kingsman, Kick-Ass, Wanted, Old Man Logan, and Superman: Red Son and Civil War

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix described the graphic novel by saying that a “translation of this original Netflix property is written by Millar and will also be drawn by a superstar artist chosen from the comic-book world, based on designs created by the team at Netflix.” The plan is for the story to be adapted eventually into a series or feature film.

Here’s the official synopsis:

In King of Spies, Britain’s greatest secret agent faces his deadliest enemy yet – his own mortality. Diagnosed with a brain tumour and six months to live, the retired Sir Roland King looks around at the world he’s saved so many times and feels he can’t leave us in such a mess. There’s greed and corruption at every level, untouchable despots he was forbidden to go near and a system he just doesn’t believe in any more. He wants to use his remaining time to make a difference with his particular set of skills, and repair the damage he did in his private life at the same time. The most dangerous man in the world has gone rogue and he knows where all the bodies are buried. Now it’s time to go after the REAL monsters.

Millar said in a statement, “We’ve been quietly working on this for a couple of years in-house and we’re all buzzing about it. The spy world was very good to us with Kingsman and a return to the genre had to be something special. This is that project. I love stories about an old gun-fighter back for one last job and this is the granddaddy of them all. It’s so incredibly violent and emotional, but really fun too. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

The first promotional image, featuring a portrait of King and a shooting target, was drawn by Mark Chiarello, who served as DC’s art director until recently. The second promotional image was drawn by Ozgur Yildrim and depicts King wielding a shotgun over the London skyline.

However Millar made it clear that neither Chiarello or Yildrim will work on the King of Spies graphic novel.

Millarworld and Netflix are planning to release a Supercrooks anime series later this year. An American Jesus series, an adaptation of Reborn starring Sandra Bullock, and a television adaptation of Millar’s comic series The Magic Order are also in the pre-production stage.