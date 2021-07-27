Season 33 of ‘Simpsons’ to premiere with a musical episode

The Simpsons producers have revealed about their upcoming season 33 at Comic-Con@Home.

The musical episode will serve as the Season 33 premiere on Fox this fall, featuring special guest star Kristen Bell. The producers also unveiled new details about their annual Treehouse of Terror Halloween episode which will be expanded this year.

The Season 33 premiere is titled The Star of the Backstage and executive producer Matt Selman was noted saying that it is “the most musical episode they’ve ever done and it’s like a Broadway musical of an episode with wall to wall music.”

Bell would be handling the singing duties for Marge Simpson’s character, which would be voiced by Julie Kavner.

Executive producer Al Jean also revealed that the annual Treehouse of Terror Halloween episode will feature five segments, instead of the traditional three. One of the segments will find Moe the bartender (Hank Azaria) possibly finding romance in his life. Another segment follows the greatest tragedy Homer (Dan Castenella) has ever faced with crazy ex-girlfriend Rachel Bloom guest starring.

The Simpsons returns for its record 33rd season with the season premiere episode airing 26 September 2021 on Fox. The show has already been renewed for a 34th season on Fox.

The Comic-Con@Home panel was moderated by Yeardley Smith (who voices Lisa Simpson) and also featured appearances by EP David Silverman, writer EP Carolyn Omine, director Mike B. Anderson, and assistant director Debbie Mahan.