SC Films picks up animated sci-fi thriller ‘Absolute Denial’

SC Films International has acquired worldwide rights to a sci-fi animated film Absolute Denial ahead of the American Film Market. The story is set in the near future and follows a genius programmer who sacrifices everything in his personal and professional life to build the world’s most powerful supercomputer. Soon the artificial intelligence develops beyond anything he could imagine and the lines between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred.

The film is the passion project of writer-director-producer Ryan Braund, formerly a director at the BBC. “This film started out as a very personal, passion project. Due to the pandemic and lockdowns, I was then able to focus on the intricate hand-drawing — over 30,000 frames of animation!” said Braund. “The film is not only a celebration of animation but also of what can be created remotely and in adverse circumstances.”

He made his feature debut with indie sci-fi thriller Safehouse (2011).

“Absolute Denial is an incredible undertaking in our truly extraordinary times. Ryan has written, produced and directed a fascinating animation that I hope we can premiere at a physical festival in 2021!” said SC Films International CEO Simon Crowe.

The film is co-produced by Chris Hees of Bridge Way Films while the score is composed by Troy Russell. SC Films intend to submit the film to festivals heading into 2021. Delivery is expected imminently. SC Films has a few projects coming up including Stonerunner, Marmaduke, Dragonkeeper and My Father’s Secrets.