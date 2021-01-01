S3 of the Peacock Original ‘Cleopatra in Space’ to premiere on 14 January

Cleopatra in Space — “Pyramid Scheme” Episode 307 — Pictured: (l-r) Akila, Brian, Khensu, Cleopatra, Zaid Antonius — (Photo by: Dreamworks Animation/Peacock)

Based on the award-winning book series by Mike Maihack, season three of Cleopatra in Space is set to premiere on Peacock Original.

Doug Langdale (The Adventures of Puss in Boots) serves as executive producer alongside co-executive producer Scott Kreamer (Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous). Cleopatra in Space is a comedic adventure focusing on the untold story of Cleopatra’s teenage years.

Viewers can follow Cleo as she is transported 30,000 years into the future, to an Egyptian-themed planet that is ruled by talking cats and where she discovers she is the prophesied saviour of the future world. In order to prepare for her role and mission, Cleo is sent to an elite academy where she has to train to take on the bad guys, figure out how to eventually get herself back home to Egypt, as well as tackling the highs and lows of being a teenager in high school.

In the new season of DreamWorks Cleopatra in Space, Cleo’s life is turned upside down when the entire school finds out she’s the saviour, and things get complicated when Brian and Akila start dating. Will the group stay focused enough to find the Uta and take on Octavian?

Cleopatra in Space voice cast includes Lilimar Hernandez (Knight Squad), Katie Crown (Storks), Jorge Diaz (Fast & Furious Spy Racers), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Covert Affairs), Sumalee Montano (This Is Us), Jonathan Kite (Two Broke Girls), Kari Wahlgren (Spirit Riding Free) Rhys Darby (Voltron Legendary Defender), and Brian Posehn (The Big Bang Theory).

Cleopatra in Space is produced by DreamWorks Animation. Season three of the Peacock Original Cleopatra in Space premieres Thursday, 14 January on Peacock.