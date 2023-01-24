Penguin Random House becomes new licensee for ‘Pocoyo’

Zinkia, producer of the popular children’s series Pocoyo, has reached an agreement with Penguin Random House to make it a licensee for the brand’s editorial products in Spain, Portugal, USA and several territories in Latin America, including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Uruguay and Chile.

This partnership contemplates an editorial plan for the production and distribution of a new series of books featuring Pocoyo under its imprint Beascoa, including early reads, illustrated stories, activity and colouring books, English learning and others. The first two books in the series, two stories for early readers Un cuento para cada vocal: a, e, i, o, u (Leo con Pocoyó 1) (A tale for each vowel: a, e, i, o u – Reading with Pocoyo 1) and Un cuento para cada letra: p, l, m, s, t, d, n, f, r/rr, h (Leo con Pocoyó 2) (A tale for each letter: p, l, m, s, t, d, n, f, r/rr, h – Reading with Pocoyo 2) are already available in bookshops.

Pocoyo is celebrating its 20th anniversary, consolidated as one of the top global children’s brands. Present in five continents through public TV channels, cable TV, VoD platforms and OTT in the USA, it is also among the most successful children’s content on YouTube, with over 37 million subscribers and 6.5 billion views in the past year.

Penguin Random House imprint Beascoa literary director Alex Fernández said, “We feel very proud of this agreement with Zinkia. Every single child and adult knows Pocoyo. We are talking about a character who is not just very entertaining, but also seeks to teach important lessons to the youngest members of the family.”

Zinkia GM Victor M. López said, “Books represent the best extension for children’s content, particularly in preschool ages. For this reason, we must ensure they become one more element of play, and support parents in sharing reading moments with their children as an essential component of their development. Penguin Random House has proposed an ambitious editorial plan, as well as a presence in Pocoyo’s most relevant markets, including the U.S.A., Spain and Latin America.”

In addition to Penguin Random House, Pocoyo’s current roster of partners and licensees includes notable companies such as Bandai, Comansi and Clementoni in Spain; Brinquedos Cardoso and Grendene in Brazil; DanDee, Chenson and Indelpa in Mexico; Anthaix, Missi and Go to Market in Peru and Unitoys in Colombia. The brand has also reached agreements with agents such as Rainbow in Italy, Rights & Brands in China and South Korea, La Panaderia in Mexico, IMC in Argentina, AMV in Peru, Lotus Global Marketing in Brazil and Mon Licensing for Central America.