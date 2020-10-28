PBS Kids brings special Thanksgiving episodes of ‘Pinkalicious & Peterrific’ and ‘Arthur’

PBS Kids has arranged a treat for Thanksgiving! On 16 November, kids and families across the U.S. will be able to celebrate Thanksgiving with new special episodes of two hit animated series, PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC and ARTHUR, on PBS KIDS, PBS KIDS 24/7 channel, and PBS KIDS digital platforms.

The all-new Thanksgiving-themed special episodes of PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC features the inimitable Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, The Princess Bride, Taxi), as the latest artist to lend her voice to the popular arts-based show for preschoolers.

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC inspires children to delve into music, dance, theater, and the visual arts, encouraging them to express themselves creatively. Based on the best-selling books by Victoria Kann, the series follows the adventures of Pinkalicious and her brother, Peter, as they explore the town of Pinkville with their friends. Together, they find creative opportunities and imaginative solutions to problems, encouraging young viewers to do the same.

Based on the best-selling books by Marc Brown, ARTHUR is television’s longest running children’s animated series. The iconic PBS KIDS series has touched audiences worldwide with its thoughtful, humorous and relatable stories about family, friends, and the challenges of growing up.

Viewers and fans can have more fun with Arthur from the Emmy-winning animated series as they try to save their elementary school’s annual Thanksgiving parade – in a new, heartfelt one-hour story.

Below are descriptions for the special Thanksgiving episodes:

PINKALICIOUS & PETERRIFIC: “A Fairy Thanksgiving / Pinkfoot Playdate” – Premieres 16 November

In “A Fairy Thanksgiving,” when Pinkalicious and Peter accidentally damage Fairyanna’s Thanksgiving table, they are determined to make things right and give the fairies the most pinkamazing Fairy Thanksgiving yet! Carol Kane stars as Edna the Gnome. And in “Pinkfoot Playdate,” the giant furry monster, Pinkfoot, is back and eager to spend the day with Pinkalicious and her friends, while Pinkalicious struggles to find something that’s pinkaperfect for her oversized pal. In the live-action interstitial, kids use elements from nature to create a fairy house in their backyard.

ARTHUR: “An Arthur Thanksgiving” – Premieres 16 November

Arthur and his family are getting ready for Thanksgiving and it couldn’t be busier! Dad is whipping up his famous turkey dinner while the Lakewood elementary kids are preparing for the annual Thanksgiving parade. But when things start to go off course, Arthur and his friends must find a way to save the Thanksgiving celebration.