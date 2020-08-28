Novel Entertainment to host its first ever ‘Horrid Henry Summer of Slime’ festival virtually this weekend

Novel Entertainment is hosting its first ever virtual Horrid Henry ‘Summer of Slime’ festival to be held over the weekend, 29 to 31 August.

Available to fans worldwide through a curated playlist on Horrid Henry’s YouTube channel and on the brand’s social media channels, the festival will feature exclusive behind-the-scenes content, specially commissioned videos, competitions, readings, live performances, live acts, competitions and more.

Horrid Henry fans will be able to enjoy acts including:

Exclusive ‘behind the scenes’ chats with Horrid Henry creatives Gary Andrews (director), Lester Barnes (composer) and Sue Elliot-Nichols (voice of Moody Margaret, Anxious Andrew and the Demon Dinner Lady)

Premieres including: Sunshine Special , a compilation of new videos alongside favourite episodes; Tales from Toon Island , the true story behind Henry’s recent visit to Toon Island; and the Imaginary Friends video which is helping to raise awareness of the NSPCC’s Childline service

New ‘make and do’ videos including a supersonic slime recipe

Cooking themed videos and recipes including Precious Pauline’s Booger Bogey Flapjacks and Marvellous Molly’s Slime Slurper

A specially commissioned Air Guitar performance from the UK’s 2018 Air Guitar Champion Sparkly Sven Spandex, featuring a brand new Horrid Henry song called ‘Dinosaur Roar’

The Ultimate Guide to Air Guitar by Mighty Lee Mann, Horrid Henry ’s Air Guitar Expert

A live show with world famous entertainer Magic Gareth and prizes from newly launched website Deckchair Adventures

Exclusive first look at new Horrid Henry content

Fans will also have the chance to win a variety of prizes linked to the ‘Summer of Slime’ festival including the obligatory festival wellies from Grass & Air, school shoes to rock out in from Start Rite, a selection of Jaques of London wooden toys, and glow-in-the-dark Playfoam from Learning Resources.

To encourage fans to have fun preparing for the event, Novel Entertainment has created a ‘Get Festival Ready’ booklet which is available to download for free on www.horridhenry.me. The booklet features interactive activities including brand new puzzles, challenges and crafts.

Commenting on this festival, Novel Entertainment creative director and co-founder Lucinda Whiteley said, “After a challenging few months, we wanted to provide children with a moment of celebration before they return to school and a virtual festival felt like a natural extension to the activities we’ve been working on during this time. Horrid Henry’s ‘Summer of Slime’ festival will provide families with the perfect opportunity to enjoy some holiday fun together, wherever they are. Never mind Glastonbury, this is Ashtonbury!”

The ‘Summer of Slime’ festival is part of Novel Entertainment’s recently created content output, produced under the banner of Horrid Henry Unlocked and designed to offer a familiar environment for fans to discover more about their favourite Horrid boy. As well as the recently launched Horrid Henry podcast and audio books, new content includes Horrid Homework activities, creative projects, puzzles and challenges and bespoke videos including newly created songs, pop promos and behind the scenes content.

Novel’s four-time BAFTA-nominated Horrid Henry is one of the biggest children’s animated shows in the UK. The fifth season is currently on air in the UK and Novel is in production on new longer form content. The brand includes film, stage, radio and online extensions, as well as being at the heart of a successful licensing and merchandising programme.

Horrid Henry season five is currently streaming on Netflix in the UK and also on Nickelodeon and Nicktoons UK and Ireland. A total of 250 episodes are now available with recent sales including MBC (Middle East), Alati International (Russia), Atlantic Digital Networks (Canada), TG4 (Ireland), Amazon Prime Video (India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka), P&P (Bosnia), Produkcija (Slovenia), Kids Network (Latvia and Estonia) and Emirates (UAE and Middle East). Renewals include Turner Broadcasting System (Asia Pacific), Mediacorp (Singapore), POP TV (Slovenia), E-Vision (Middle East), Asiana (Korea) and Netflix (US, Canada, France, India, Russia, Australia, New Zealand, Iceland and Belgium).