Ayo Edebiri joins ‘Big Mouth’ cast as Missy

Ayo Edebiri has been cast as Missy on Netflix’s animated series Big Mouth. She will be replacing Jenny Slate who has voiced the character since season one. The announcement comes two months after Jenny Slate stepped down from the role, apologising for voicing a half-Black character as a white woman.

Edebiri will continue to voice Missy in the final episode and for future seasons, the show has been renewed through season six. She has also joined the writer’s room for season five of the toon. Edebiri is also voicing the lead role in the upcoming animated Netflix series We Lost Our Human, opposite Ben Schwartz, and co-hosts the podcast Iconography for Forever Dog.

Edebiri is set to play Hattie in season two of the Apple series Dickinson, a role that was created specifically for her after she joined the writers room. Previous writing credits include Big Mouth and Sunnyside.

Season four of Big Mouth premieres on Netflix in Fall 2020.