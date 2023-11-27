Nine projects from Asia and Europe combined have been selected for the ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch 2023.

Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF) is the continent’s leading content market which takes place every year in Singapore. Apart from panel discussions and networking, ATF conducts a Lab & Pitch segment where producers or content creators can submit their pitches with prospects of turning them into projects.

The nine projects that will take center stage at ATF x TTB Animation Lab & Pitch 2023 are:

Brian – Whatube Studios (Taiwan) Chill Out, Girl – BCH Entertainment (Indonesia) Ella Arcangel: Ballad of Tooth and Claw – Twenty Manila, [Ludritz Ventures] (Philippines) Moss – Imagic TV (Spain) Republic of Cats – Vanishing Utopia – Jet Set Go (Japan) Something Great – Sumimasen (Singapore) Trouble Magnet – Fabian&Fred (Germany) Twice Upon a Time – To Blink Animation (Serbia) Tytus Romek & A’Tomek – EGoFilm (Poland)

ATF 2023 will take place at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from 5 to 8 December, and the animation pitch will take place on 7 December.