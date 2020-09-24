Nickelodeon orders puppet comedy series ‘Brendar The Barbarian’

Nickelodeon has ordered a 13-episode live-action puppet comedy series Brendar the Barbarian (working title), from co-creators Mike Mitchell (Trolls, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part) and expert puppeteer Drew Massey (Mutt & Stuff, Sid the Science Kid).

The story follows Evan, a troll who has never ventured out from under his bridge, who decides to explore the world for the first time in search of a great adventure and inspiration to fulfill his dream of becoming a singer. He soon meets Brendar, Gothmoria’s most feared and revered warrior, and joins in her quest across treacherous terrain and confrontations with bizarre and magical creatures. Throughout their journey and encounters with an eclectic puppet cast of wacky characters, they both learn that they’re better together and form an unbreakable friendship.

Brendar the Barbarian is co-created, written and executive produced by Mitchell, who also serves as director, and Massey, who also serves as lead puppeteer. Production of Brendar the Barbarian is overseen for Nickelodeon by Live Action scripted content senior vice president Shauna Phelan and Live Action senior vice president Zack Olin.

“It’s amazing to work with such immensely talented creators like Mike and Drew. Their imaginative puppetry, uniquely cinematic vision, and hilarious voice make this a show like no other. Brendar the Barbarian is a truly original series that kids and families of all ages are going to love,” said Phelan.

The series is set to release on Nickelodeon in 2021. Production will begin later this year.