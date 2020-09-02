Nickelodeon International joins Nickelodeon India for their first co-production, ‘The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj’

Nickelodeon International is teaming up with Nickelodeon India (part of Viacom18 that is a joint venture between ViacomCBS and Network18) for animated comedy, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj.

The new animated series will be the first collaboration between the top kids’ entertainment brand and the leading Indian kids’ category brand from India’s fastest growing entertainment network.

Commenting on this development, ViacomCBS Networks International Kids & Family executive vice president Jules Borkent said, “The popularity of international content is on the rise, and Nickelodeon is focused on meeting the rising demand for diverse, creative stories for a global audience. This groundbreaking partnership with Viacom18 goes beyond kids’ content, as we look to embrace greater diversity both on-screen and behind the camera,”

Currently in production with Nickelodeon India, The Twisted Timeline of Sammy & Raj is slated to roll out across Nickelodeon International in 2021. The official synopsis reads: With a mysterious time-altering app at their fingertips, the series follows the reality-bending adventures of a pair of cousin-brothers, as they pause, rewind, fast-forward and slow-motion their way into a whole host of rowdy laugh-out-loud exploits.

Nickelodeon International’s International Production & Development senior vice president Nina Hahn stated, “In the creative world, geographic borders have diminished, as more content is drawn by the hands of global artists from every corner of the world. The idea for this series was developed in collaboration with the team in India as we sought a way to fuse western and eastern storytelling elements. Indian culture is very much a part of this series’ DNA, and we are eager to share those elements with our global audience.”

The international collaboration is underway on the new 20 x 30-minute 2D animated series, with animation and storyboards developing in India, scripting in progress in the U.S. and U.K., and casting initiated in the U.S.

Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network head Nina Elavia Jaipuria added, “Over the years, Nickelodeon India has created successful local IPs and characters that kids love. This partnership with Nickelodeon International has gone beyond the border lines of creativity and stands testimony to the success of Nick India and Nick International in creating groundbreaking content. It further reinforces the capability of the Indian Animation Industry. We are happy to partner with Nickelodeon International for this show and look forward to working together in creating this series for kids across the world.”

Viacom18 Kids TV Network Content and Research creative head Anu Sikka further noted, “Kids’ imaginations and aspirations are universal and it’s this learning that has brought this show to life. The series will be showcasing stories that kids around the world will find relatable and engaging, hopefully opening up more opportunities for future collaboration. Our efforts are to make sure that kids get to experience the best of animation and that this show will stir their imagination and transport them into a new world of adventure.”

With Jordan Gershowitz as the head writer, Nickelodeon International Animation VP Chris Rose and Sikka are overseeing the series.