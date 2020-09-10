Nickelodeon greenlights sixth season of ‘The Loud House’

Nickelodeon announced today that it has greenlit a 26-episode sixth season of its hit-animated series The Loud House. The series currently ranks as the number-one animated show on Nickelodeon with kids six to 11 year-to-date.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, Season 6 finds the Loud family embarking on even more wild adventures packed with heart and humor including musicals, birthday celebrations, gatherings with the Casagrandes, and high jinks featuring all of the lovable characters who inhabit Royal Woods.

The Loud House debuted on Nickelodeon in May 2016 and centers on 11-year-old Lincoln and his 10 sisters as he gives an inside look at what it takes to survive the chaos of a huge family. As one of the longest-running animated series on Nickelodeon with 156 episodes, the property also has been translated into a comic book series, chapter books, a digital album and the Listen Out Loud podcast.

The voice cast of The Loud House includes Asher Bishop as Lincoln Loud; Andre Robinson as Clyde McBride; Catherine Taber as Lori; Liliana Mumy as Leni; Nika Futterman as Luna; Cristina Pucelli as Luan; Jessica DiCicco as Lynn and Lucy; Grey Griffin as Lola, Lana and Lily; and Lara Jill Miller as Lisa.

The series is executive produced by Michael Rubiner. Kyle Marshall serves as co-executive producer and Ashley Kliment-Baker is art director.