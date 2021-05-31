New-season of ‘Chacha Chaudhary’ airs on Disney Channel from 31 May

Chacha Chaudhary, the iconic comic book character is back in town with all new season two animated episodes. The new series, The Epic tales of Chacha Chaudhary is set to air on the Disney channel from today, 31 May 2021.

The comic character, Chacha Chaudhary’s animated series is created by the Toonz Media Group.

India’s legendary comic book superstar Chacha Chaudhary was originally created by Padma Shri awardee and cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma. The comic, which has sold over 10 million copies, has also been made into a television series with Raghubir Yadav playing the role of Chacha Chaudhary.

Chacha Chaudhary has been entertaining generations for the last five decades and the comic book holds generations of readers and is well known as India’s Tintin.

Chacha Chaudhary, the man whose brain works faster than a computer, with his friend Sabu, have teamed up yet again to make this summer more exciting with all the fun and adventures they have in the store.

The series is about a wise man who solves problems with his exceptional intellect along with his friend Sabu, an inhabitant of the planet Jupiter; who together take down villains like corrupt officials, thieves, cons or local thugs.

While sharing his excitement, Toonz CEO P. Jayakumar stated, “Chacha Chaudhary season two will be another hilarious rollercoaster ride from our team. A lot of the story ideas for these new episodes are based on the feedback we received from our viewers for the first season. We are really excited to bring season two to you and we are happy that we are able to take forward the legacy of one of India’s oldest and most favourite superheroes with this new season.”

“Chacha Chaudhary’s brain works faster than a computer. Season two of Chacha Chaudhary is more entertaining, educative for the kids than Season one. We have added new flavour in the animation series for the kids to enjoy,” said Pran’s Features CEO, creator and copyright owner of Chacha Chaudhary Nikhil Pran.

He further added, “Chacha Chaudhary comic character created by Cartoonist Pran is famous for solving problems using his brain. And whenever muscle power is required Sabu fits in. The series created by Toonz Animation have done a commendable job in keeping the essence of the original comic series.”

Catch Chacha Chaudhary season two from Monday to Thursday at 3:30 pm only on Disney channel.