Netflix’s ‘Godzilla Singular Point’ to release globally on 24 June

Netflix has released a new image for Godzilla: Singular Point, showing the titular monster’s robust design and announcing that the anime series will hit the digital streaming site globally on 24 June. The series marks the iconic beast’s return to Netflix following the success of Godzilla anime films, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater.

Written by Toh EnJoe and directed by Atsushi Takahashi, Godzilla Singular Point centers on a graduate student and an engineer whose separate investigations lead them to hear the same song. They realize they must come together to lead the fight against an unimaginable force that may spell doom for the world. The two young lads, who are mysteriously brought, team up and lead the fight against an overwhelming force.

In addition to director Takahashi, the creative team includes Kan Sawada, composer for countless Doraemon films and series such as Yowamushi Pedal; Japanese science-fiction novelist Toh Enjoe making his TV debut as editor and writer for the series; Kazue Kato, creator of Blue Exorcist and the hit comic currently serialized in Jump Square will serve as the character designer; and animator Eiji Yamamorifrom, from Studio Ghibli films including Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and The Wind Rises will do the Kaiju design. Not only does Godzilla Singular Point boast an impressive crew, but it also looks and sounds fantastic.

Here’s the overview of the 13-episode series:

– Episode One:

Jacks-of-all-trades Yun and Haberu investigate sounds emanating from an empty mansion. They locate the source nearby, while Mei hears the same tune.

– Episode Two:

Yun, Goro and their robot Jet Jaguar clash with a hostile pterosaur-like kaiju, Rodan. Mei travels to Tokyo to meet with a world-renowned researcher.

– Episode Three:

A legion of Rodan swarms towards Nigashio. The Otaki Factory crew scramble to lure them away from the city, but soon find themselves surrounded.

– Episode Four:

Yun and Haberu deduce that Misakioku may be linked to the Rodan incursion. Mei attends Li’s lecture in Dubai, where the professor reveals new material.

– Episode Five:

Salunga emerges from the depths of the Upala research station shrouded in red dust. Meanwhile, Yun observes Anguirus exhibiting an uncanny ability.

– Episode Six:

Mei discovers a mysterious code in Professor Ashihara’s research. The Otaki crew confront Anguirus as part of the city’s extermination efforts.

– Episode Seven:

Following a group of Manda, a giant kaiju makes landfall in Tokyo. Red dust forces Mei and Professor Li’s flight to London to divert to Milan.

– Episode Eight:

Ground forces under the command of Matsubara respond to Godzilla’s attack on Tokyo. Now in London, Mei attempts to decipher Ashihara’s research.

– Episode Nine:

Godzilla continues to advance on Tokyo, covering the city in red dust. The Otaki crew rushes to rescue a person ensnared by spider-like kaiju.

– Episode Ten:

Back at Ashihara’s mansion, Yun and Haberu attempt to decipher the professor’s research using Jet Jaguar. In India, Lina takes Mei to meet with BB.

– Episode Eleven:

Before heading to the Super Dimension Calculator, BB offers Mei a view of the Singular Point. The Otaki crew leave for Tokyo to destroy Godzilla.

– Episode Twelve:

Mei learns of a large explosion triggered by Ashihara’s calculator long ago. Kanoko gives Matsubara the Orthogonal Diagonalizer to use against Godzilla.

– Episode Thirteen:

Mei, BB and Pelops II attempt to prevent the Catastrophe, but Salunga ambushes them. Meanwhile, the Otaki crew make their final push toward Godzilla.

Singular Point first debuted on Netflix in March and on various Japanese television networks in April, but global fans have been left waiting for the series’ arrival. With a story bringing things back to a nearer future and featuring iconic characters including Jet Jaguar and Rodan, international viewers have been eager for more kaiju action with various foes.

Anime studio bones (My Hero Academia) in partnership with studio Orange (Beastars, Land of the Lustrous), serve as series producers, combining hand-drawn and CG animation styles.