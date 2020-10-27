Netflix releases trailer for its upcoming anime original, ‘Eden’ set for 2021

Still from Eden trailer

Netflix is heavily investing in expanding its anime library. The streaming giant has dropped a new teaser for its upcoming anime Original, Eden.

Directed by Yasuhiro Irie, Eden is set thousands of years in the future on a robot-ruled earth. The synopsis follows: Thousands of years into the future, there are no more humans. Only robots live in the mechanical metropolis, ‘Eden 3’. Or so they thought… One day, two farming robots find a young human girl in the city. The decision they make will change everything…

Two farming robots discovering a pod that contains what may be the only human being left alive — a little girl named Sara Grace, who appears to have been sent there to fulfil a greater purpose.

Eden is the first Netflix Japanese Original Anime, presented by director Yasuhiro Irie (Fullmetal Alchemist), and concept designer Toshihiro Kawamoto (Cowboy Bebop).

However according to Mashable India, Eden sparks a few questions – why are robots picking fruits or farming? The premise of the anime is intriguing and arouses excitement and inquisitiveness for sci-fi-fantasy fans. Irie’s involvement is also something to pin our hopes for and Eden might turn out to be an iconic piece of entertainment in general.

Additionally, the streaming colossal recently announced five new anime projects during the Netflix Anime Festival 2020 event that was live streamed. Eden releases on Netflix in 2021.