Netflix drops official trailer of adult animated comedy series ‘Q-Force’ 

Q-Force; WANDA SYKES as DEB, SEAN HAYES as MARY, PATTI HARRISON as STAT and MATT ROGERS as TWINK in Episode 10 of Q-Force.

CREDIT: Courtesy of NETFLIX. NETFLIX ©2021

Netflix revealed the trailer and cast of their new adult animated comedy series Q-Force, which is all set for premiere on 2 September.

The 10 episode series will feature Sean Hayes, Gary Cole, David Harbour, Patti Harrison, Laurie Metcalf, Matt Rogers, and Wanda Sykes.

The adult animated comedy is created by Gabe Liedman, who is also the executive-producer alongside Hayes, Todd Milliner, Ben Heins, Mike Schur and David Miner.

The streamer shared the official teaser on twitter.

Straight aim. Gay heroes.



Sean Hayes, Wanda Sykes, Gary Cole, Patti Harrison, Matt Rogers, David Harbour and Laurie Metcalf are Q-FORCE. Coming to Netflix September 2. pic.twitter.com/uGZZQvKxcy — Most (@Most) June 23, 2021

Here’s the official synopsis:

Steve Maryweather, a.k.a. Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood, to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.

But, after a decade of waiting for their first official mission from The AIA, Mary becomes hell-bent on proving himself to the Agency that turned its back on him, and decides to go rogue with Q-Force. After finding their own case, and solving it on their own terms, they get the reluctant approval of The AIA, and are officially upgraded to Active Secret Agents in the field. But, that approval comes with one major caveat — they must put up with a new member of the squad: straight-guy Agent Buck.

Q-Force‘s voice cast includes Sean Hayes (Will & Grace) as Agent Steve Maryweather, Gary Cole (NCIS) as Director Dirk Chunley, Patti Harrison (Shrill) as Stat, Matt Rogers (Our Cartoon President) as Twink, David Harbour (Stranger Things) as Agent Rick Buck, Laurie Metcalf (The Conners) as V and Wanda Sykes (The Good Fight) as Deb.