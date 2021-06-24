Jordan Young to show run for Dan Harmon’s ‘Krapopolis’

Jordan Young has been appointed as executive producer/showrunner of Emmy winner Dan Harmon’s new animated comedy for FOX, Krapopolis.

Young will work under Harmon’s supervision and he will handle the series’ day-to-day activities. Harmon is well known for co-creating and executive producing the multiple Emmy Award-winning animated comedy Rick and Morty.

Young began his career as an animator on The Simpsons before leaving to develop the Comedy Central series Drawn Together, which he went on to write for and produce. His other credits include It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Raising Hope, Son of Zorn, Life in Pieces and BoJack Horseman, where he co-wrote the critically acclaimed episode Fish out of Water.

Krapopolis is set in a mythical ancient Greece and centered on a flawed family of humans, gods, and monsters that tries to run one of the world’s first cities without killing each other.

The series is an outgrowth of the direct animation deal Harmon and FOX Entertainment unveiled last year. The series is financed by FOX Entertainment and will be produced by FOX’s Emmy-winning animation studio, Bento Box Entertainment. The project is also the first series to move forward under FOX’s broadcast direct model.

The series will premiere in 2022.