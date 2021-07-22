Netflix’s ‘Vivo’ gets a musical number and a release date

Netflix released a new music clip for Vivo, the upcoming animated feature about a musical kinkajou on a journey to become a star. Since the streaming giant released the first teaser of the film, we knew that the movie will be all about music, so it makes a lot of sense to reveal the release date for Vivo with a clip from one of the original songs written and performed by Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Directed by Kirk DeMicco and co-directed by Brandon Jeffords, Vivo follows a talented kinkajou who makes a living by playing music to adoring crowds in Havana alongside his owner and mentor, Andres. However, when tragedy strikes, Vivo takes it upon himself to journey from Havana to Miami in order to deliver a song by Andres to a former partner and long lost love of his. The only way Vivo will be able to complete his mission, though, is with the help of an eccentric tween named Gabi.
The film stars Tony Award-winning Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, who wrote and performs a number of new songs. Produced by Lisa Stewart (Turbo, Monsters vs. Aliens), Michelle Wong (Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs, Hotel Transylvania 2), and Oscar-winner Rich Moore (Zootopia, Ralph Breaks the Internet), the film is written by DeMicco and Quiara Alegría Hudes (In the Heights), with visual consultation by Oscar-winning cinematographer Roger Deakins (Blade Runner 2049). The film’s composer and executive music producer is Tony and Grammy award-winner Alex Lacamoire (The Greatest Showman); Miranda, Golden Globe winner Laurence Mark (Dreamgirls), and Louis Koo Tin Lok (The Mitchells vs. The Machines) serve as executive producers.
Titled ‘Keep the beat’, the first original song in the new clip is all about keeping the music alive in your heart even when life seems to be filled with dangers. The song illustrates a scene where Vivo (Miranda) and his friend Gabi (Ynairaly Simo) ride a makeshift raft through a crocodile-infested river, finding in the beat of the drums a reason to keep moving forward. In Vivo, the two friends are joined by fate and part together on a journey from Cuba to Miami.
Apart from Miranda and Ynairaly Simo, Vivo also stars Zoe Saldana, Juan de Marcos, Brian Tyree Henry and Gloria Estefan – in addition to Nicole Byer, Michael Rooker, Katie Lowes, Olivia Trujillo, and Lidya Jewett.
Vivo is the third Sony movie to be recently sold to Netflix, after Mitchells vs the Machines and Wish Dragon. The film will be streamed exclusively on Netflix from 6 August 2021.