Netflix announces new ‘Sonic’ animated series

Netflix is making a 3D animated Sonic the Hedgehog TV show. The streaming platform announced it in a tweet from its NX Twitter account. The tweet has since been deleted.

The original tweet read: “Rings? Check. Sneakers? Check. Speed? SONIC.” Netflix said in the original tweet. “SEGA’s legendary video game icon Sonic the Hedgehog races onto Netflix in a new 3D animated series from @SEGA, @WildBrainHQ and @ManOfActionEnt premiering in 2022.” It was also accompanied by a piece of artwork that showed a red silhouette of Sonic running toward the Netflix logo.

The series is being produced in partnership with Sega, along with WildBrain (Carmen Sandiego series, The Snoopy Show) and Man of Action Entertainment (Ben 10, Big Hero 6 TV series).

Sonic found success earlier this year with a live-action feature film, Sonic the Hedgehog. The film is getting a sequel, which is going into production in 2021. Sonic has also starred in multiple animated series, including Sonic the Hedgehog and Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog in the 90s, Sonic Underground, and Sonic X. Sonic also headlined a 3D-animated series for Cartoon Network, Sonic Boom, from 2014 to 2017.

The new Sonic series would be the latest in the video game-based TV shows for Netflix, with Assassin’s Creed, Splinter Cell, and Resident Evil series in the works.