Mondo TV partners with Genius Brands International to bring ‘Invention Story’ to the US

Mondo TV, European producers and distributors of animated content, has announced that it has joined hands with Genius Brands International to support the arrival of Mondo’s animated kids’ comedy Invention Story in the US in the autumn this year.

Genius Brands, a global brand management company that creates and licenses multimedia entertainment content for children, will look into the audiovisual launch of the funny original kids show in the US through its AVOD/SVOD channel, Kartoon Channel!, which is distributed across major cable/satellite providers and OTT platforms.

With the motto of ‘Smart and Safe’, Kartoon Channel!’s programmes are carefully curated to not only be entertaining and enriching, but also to ensure there is no violence, no negative stereotypes, no inappropriate language, and no excessive commercialisation.

Kartoon Channel! is available free 24/7 on a variety of platforms and devices penetrating virtually the entire United States TV household universe. Currently, Kartoon Channel! can be accessed via Apple TV devices, Android (mobile devices), Android TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku Devices, Xumo, Dish (AVOD + SVOD) and Sling (AVOD + SVOD). Other platforms will be rolling out soon.

Commenting on this partnership, Mondo TV Content Sales head Luana Perrero stated: “The launch of Invention Story on an innovative new free digital service that can reach just about every family in the whole US, is a cause for celebration. The arrival on Kartoon Channel! is an important strategic step for one of Mondo TV’s fastest-growing properties and we’re delighted to be working with Genius Brands on bringing this funny, smart and highly original new show to the vast US audience.”

Invention Story, the tale of Kit, an intelligent, thoughtful and creative fox who, in each episode, comes up with an amazing new invention, has already launched in Italy, Russia, Hungary and China.

It is also available on Kidoodle.TV, a hybrid AVOD / SVOD channel, which has launched in all countries worldwide except China. In the US, Hispanic pay TV leader Vme Media is distributing the show on English-language network Primo TV later this year. And, of course, the show will soon arrive on Kartoon Channel! throughout the US.