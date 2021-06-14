‘Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’ season two to premiere in Japan on 7 July 

The popular comedy anime series Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid’s season two is all set to hit Japan and streaming partners in the late summer of 2021.

The comedic Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid initially appeared as a manga by Coolkyousinnjya back in 2013, spinning out into several offshoots before getting an anime adaptation.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid season one’ plot as follows: As office worker and programmer Kobayashi gets ready for work, she is greeted by a large dragon right outside her front door. The dragon immediately transforms into a human girl in a maid outfit, and introduces herself as Tohru. It turns out that during a drunken excursion into the mountains the night before, Kobayashi had encountered the dragon, who claimed to have come from another world. Subsequently, Kobayashi had removed a holy sword from Tohru’s back, earning her gratitude. With Tohru having no place to stay, Kobayashi offers to let the dragon stay at her home and become her personal maid, to which she agrees.

Despite being efficient at housework, Tohru’s unorthodox methods of housekeeping often end up scaring Kobayashi and bringing more trouble than help. Additionally, Tohru’s presence attracts other dragons, gods, and mythical beings to her new home. One of these dragons, Kanna, shows up at Kobayashi’s door, demanding that Kobayashi return Tohru to the other world. It is then revealed that she’d been exiled from the other world, and having nowhere else to stay, Kobayashi takes her in and becomes her guardian. As both Tohru and Kanna settle into the human world, Kobayashi starts to think of them as family.

A trailer for the show’s second season was dropped recently, which gave a rewind look at what the show has been so far and also added a glimpse of what’s to come. The trailer revealed the show’s new title as well. The new title for season two will be Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid S. The ‘S’ stands for ‘Super Supreme Second Life Starts.’

The show is produced by Kyoto Animation, with the first season directed by Yasuhiro Takemoto (Air, Haruhi Suzumiya and Lucky Star).

Takemoto was one of several victims of the 2019 Kyoto Animation arson incident, which killed a total of 36 people and injured 33. Tatsuya Ishihara is the new director of the show.

The show is all set to hit on 7 July in Japan; Crunchyroll will be streaming season two in a similar manner to season one outside Japan.