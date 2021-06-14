Harley Quinn’s animated series to continue in a new comic sequel ‘Harley Quinn: The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour’ 

Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy‘s animated series Harley Quinn will continue in a comic book series titled Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour. The new DC comic book series will pick up from where the second season went off, and will bridge the gap between season two and season three of the HBO Max show.

The six-issue series will be written by Tee Franklin with art by Max Sarin. Harley Quinn: The Animated Series will be on sale from September.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Harley and Ivy on the road trip of the century! Following the wedding disaster of the decade, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy end up on the run from Commissioner Gordon and the GCPD! But as fun as all that sounds, Ivy still worries over leaving Kite Man at the altar… Luckily, Harley’s got the perfect scheme to shake her out of her wedding-day blues!

Show-runner Justin Halpern told Comic Book, “With any luck, Harley Quinn: The Animated Series – The Eat, Bang, Kill Tour should arrive not long before Harley Quinn season Three debuts on HBO Max.” He also confirmed that there would be no danger of Harley and Ivy splitting up after finally putting the characters together.

The series casts Kaley Cuoco, Lake Bell, Alan Tudyk in lead roles and is executive produced by Dean Lorey, Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, and Sam Register.

Harley Quinn’s third season is expected to premiere in late 2021 to early 2020.