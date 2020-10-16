Matthew Cherry to make his feature animation debut with an ancient Egypt story

Oscar-winning Hair Love director Matthew A. Cherry will be making his feature animation debut with a new Sony Pictures Animation project, tentatively titled TUT.

The film is described as an afro-futuristic, coming-of-age take on the story of Tutankhamun, the boy king, that takes us on a fantastical journey through Ancient Egypt and is based on an original idea by Cherry and Monica A. Young.

“I am beyond excited to explore the magical world of ancient Egypt through the eyes of its youngest ruler, King Tut,” said Cherry. “I’ve always wanted to dive deeper into the legend of the boy king and we can’t think of better partners to embark upon this journey with than Kristine Belson, Karen Toliver and the great people at Sony Pictures Animation.”

According to Sony Pictures Animation president Kristine Belson, “Matthew is one of today’s most exceptional creative voices. We had the privilege of collaborating with him on his first animated short, which has since evolved into his first animated series – and we’re so proud to team up again on his first animated feature, TUT. Matthew has a bold and modern take on this story rarely told, filled with magic, music, and powerful themes – and we’re thrilled that we get to go on this adventure together.”

TUT will mark the third collaboration between Cherry and Sony Animation’s EVP of creative Karen Rupert Toliver, who also earned an Academy Award as producer on Hair Love. Cherry was recently announced as a series showrunner for the animated series, Young Love, based on Hair Love, with Sony Pictures Animation handling production.