‘Masha and Bear’ new season to air on Televisa this August

Mexico’s television network Televisa has signed a deal with Animaccord to bring the popular Masha and Bear series, both existing and new content, to the TV network.

According to AWN, the broadcaster has picked up Masha and the Bear Season five, as well as Animaccord’s new educational musical project, Nursery Rhymes, starring the character Masha, as she leads babies and toddlers through nursery rhymes, encouraging them to tap into and develop their hidden talents.

The series features a retired circus bear who decides to live a quiet life in the forest. However, when Masha, a sprightly young girl, enters the forest, his peaceful life is interrupted.

Masha and Bear is a Russian animated television series created by Oleg Kuzovkov and produced by Animaccord Animation Studio and it is based on the oral children’s folk story of the same name.

Animaccord’s partnership with Televisa began in 2015 when the channel first acquired rights for Masha and the Bear Season one and two. The same year, Animaccord teamed up with Spin Master, licensing a range of dolls, plush toys, action figurines, and playsets that are distributed through retailers including Walmart Supercenter, Liverpool, DSQ, Soriana, Juguetron, Chedraui and Amazon.The new Masha and the Bear content will be released on Televisa in