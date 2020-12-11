Marvel’s animated ‘What If…?’ trailer released

Disney Investor Day premiered a clip from the forthcoming animated Marvel Studios project What If…? The first animated series from Marvel Studios, the show tells the story of alternate realities in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to reports, the series will deliver new takes on all 23 movies in the MCU franchise. Among the storylines for the first season are What if Peggy Carter had the Super Soldier Serum that birthed Captain America, and What if T’Challa became the Guardians of the Galaxy’s Star Lord.

The project was announced at the first Investor Day in 2017 when Disney+ was unveiled. Jeffery Wright has been cast as the voice of The Watcher, the narrator of What If…? The Watchers are a race of extraterrestrials (and one of the oldest) whose purpose is to watch over the multiverses.

The series will feature the voices of MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Brolin, Hayley Atwell, Chadwick Boseman, Jeremy Renner, Paul Rudd, Natalie Portman, Michael Douglas, Michael B. Jordan, Sebastian Stan, Michael Rooker, and Tom Hiddleston.

What If…? is created by A.C. Bradley and directed by Bryan Andrews. The animated series is expected to consist of 10 episodes and it arrives on Disney+ summer 2021.