Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media have unveiled the first look images and title characters from the upcoming animated feature film, Aliens FC.

The first images from the film give audiences a glimpse at the protagonists, including the eccentric aliens and the “ordinary” family who are mistaken for a famous soccer team and whisked across the galaxy to help the charming extraterrestrials win their “local” football league.

Creation Entertainment Media CEO said, “We are working with some incredible animators, who have brought our vision to life through these unique characters. It’s so exciting to share this first look at the film, and introduce our first main characters; a seemingly normal family who find themselves on a rather magical adventure with some bumbling aliens. We have more news to come on the film – get ready for more extraterrestrial action soon!”

The coproduction from Magic Frame Animation and Creation Entertainment Media will create a unique visual experience, with the help of AI to create wonderful imagery. The film is set across an array of fantasy locations that will transport audiences to the aliens’ eccentric planet, taking them as guests on an other-worldly adventure to their exceptional universe.

Magic Frame Animation head of sales and co-productions Lidia Chirita said, “We’re delighted to share this first look at the project. The imagery is of course a crucial part of this film, and our team of animators have worked hard to create extraordinary scenes that will transport audiences to the alien’s planet, with the help of advanced AI software. We’re looking forward to announcing more news about Aliens FC soon!”

The studios have attached Oscar-nominated writer Sam Morrison (Shaun the Sheep, Peppa Pig, Robin Robin) to the project, who will collaborate with writing duo Tim Clague and Danny Stack to develop the film.