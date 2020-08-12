Loot Crate unpacks Pixar adventures

Loot Crate celebrates the Pixar legacy with a series of 3 one-time-only limited edition crates containing exclusive collectibles, apparel and gear which won’t be found anywhere else.

Loot Crate has teamed up with Pixar to launch a limited-edition series of three crates featuring exclusive gear from Pixar fan-favourites Toy Story, The Incredibles, Up and more.

There are three Limited Edition Pixar LootCrates. Fans can either split the payments across all three crates, or pre-pay for all three crates together, or pre-pay and unlock an exclusive premium jacket add-on.

The crates can be ordered by 30 September. Each Pixar crate costs $49.99 plus shipping and handling. Supplies are limited, with the first crate expected to ship in December 2020.