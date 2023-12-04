3D animated tele-film Little Singham Bahubali Friends – Rise of Aparshatru received appreciation at the recently held International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. Before this screening, the film was showcased on Warner Bros. Discovery’s Pogo channel in India.

The 3D film is based on the Little Singham series which is a collaboration between Reliance Animation, Rohit Shetty Picturez, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

“Little Singham‘s tales of unwavering heroism and spirit have been a fan-favourite for Pogo’s audiences,” said Warner Bros. Discovery kids cluster – South Asia head Uttam Pal Singh. “The selection and successful screening at IFFI among a global entries and audience mirrors the show’s monumental adoration and recognition across the country and is a testament to its incredible creative and animation talent. We’re thrilled to witness the continued triumph of India’s favourite Supercop and will continue to bring new and exciting storylines to this beloved animated icon.”

“Little Singham‘s achievement in the BARC ratings is a testament to its mass appeal,” said Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Bhandare. “The show has also resonated with viewers across demographics, setting new standards for animated programming on television. With the success of the screening at IFFI this year, it’s truly a moment of celebration for the entire team.”