Genius Brands International announced the launch of the global consumer products’ program based on its Frederator Networks’ original, critically-acclaimed Netflix series, Bee and PuppyCat, with a roster of new licensing and retail partners signed to launch new products.

From its start as an animated short to a very popular YouTube series on Frederator Network’s Cartoon Hangover Channel, Bee and PuppyCat has amassed over 70 million views to date, in addition to 2.5 million fans and counting across all social media channels. Due to this enormous success and loyal fan base, Netflix premiered a brand new series, Bee and PuppyCat Lazy in Space, on 6 September 2022 where it topped the Best New Shows to Watch on Netflix lists in New York Times, Forbes, LA Times and more.

Kicking off the retail launch, Hot Topic recently debuted Bee and PuppyCat apparel online at Hot Topic and BoxLunch, which will also be available in select stores later this year.

“Bee and PuppyCat is clearly resonating with fans with its whimsical, cool vibe that translates extremely well into licensed merchandise. We look forward to seeing the line grow beyond apparel,” said Hot Topic licensing strategy & partnerships VP Winnie Jaing.

Genius Brands has also finalised deals with the first licensing partners for Bee and PuppyCat to create products for tweens, teens and young adults, including Sony Music (available on Milan Records, an imprint of Sony Masterworks – global), BOOM! Studios (comics – global), Trends International (posters, stickers – US, Canada, Mexico), Toynk (plush – US, Canada), Youtooz (collectibles, figures, plush – US, Canada, Mexico, UK and Toy Factory (plush – US, Canada).

Additionally, Crowdmade launched a dedicated Bee and PuppyCat online store, featuring apparel and accessories, mugs, posters, plush, gifts, collectibles and home products.

“The Bee and PuppyCat dedicated store has been an amazing success with high demand and multiple sellouts, and we look forward to working with Genius Brands to create additional products,” stated Crowdmade senior merch advisor Jeremy Levin.

“It is incredible how Bee and PuppyCat has skyrocketed to become a critically-acclaimed, breakout hit series, and with all of the awareness around it through Netflix and YouTube, there has been a huge increased demand for products from the fanbase,” said Genius Brands International licensing consultant Karen McTier. “We are excited to launch the merchandise campaign for the brand with these new licensing and retail partners. This is only the beginning for Bee and PuppyCat, as more audiences are introduced to the series, and we expand the consumer products’ program into additional categories.”

Heading into Licensing Expo in June, Genius Brands will be seeking additional categories for the brand such as stationery, publishing, home, hardlines, footwear, gaming, electronics and more, as well as promotional partnerships and collaborations.

In 2022, Genius Brands, through its WOW! Unlimited Media subsidiary Frederator Networks, partnered with TOHO International, who acquired a 50 per cent stake in Bee and PuppyCat, to co-produce new content and expand the global reach of the property. Genius Brands’ consumer products team manages the worldwide consumer products program for Bee and PuppyCat, excluding Asia, which is handled by TOHO International.

Created by Natasha Allegri (Adventure Time) and produced by Frederator Networks (Adventure Time and Castlevania), Bee and PuppyCat follows a twenty-something temp worker named Bee and her mysterious companion PuppyCat as the two travel on fantastic adventures across space while taking on various intergalactic odd jobs to help make rent.