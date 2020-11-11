Ferly, Yellow Animation and Atmosphere Media are co-producing new preschool show, ‘Momolu and Friends’

Finnish studio Ferly, Yellow Animation in Canada and Atmosphere Media-owned Digital Graphics in Belgium are co-producing a new preschool series Momolu and Friends commissioned by TVOKids (Canada), Knowledge (Canada), YLE (Finland) and SRC (Société Radio Canada).

“The Momolu brand is one where we can let our imaginations take us to delightful places full of wonder. Obviously we love arts and crafts and we firmly believe encouraging children and families to get creative helps produce more well-rounded, self-confident people. For this series, we’ve brought together some of the brightest people in the industry from Canada, Finland and Belgium. These influences can be seen in essence of the series, but there is certainly a charming element of Nordic visual inspiration with Japanese and Asian vibes. We’re looking forward to expanding the universe of Momolu and all of the stories that will come from it, said Ferly CEO Laura Nevanlinna.

The 78×7’ show is a 2D animated series aimed at two to four year olds. The series follows Momolu, a gentle, unassuming panda with a knack for stumbling into funny situations requiring his help. Each episode teaches children problem-solving, managing challenges, and working together to find solutions.

Atmosphere Media CEO and Digital Graphics director Peter Voelkle added, “Momolu is a delightful, sensitive series that young kids immediately fall in love with and it is a great brand franchise in the making. The number of commissioning partners already on board and the fact that we go to production right away speaks for the momentum Momolu has already developed. We are delighted to work with our friends at Ferly and Yellow and look forward to a great time full of fun, humor and learning with our favorite panda Momolu and all his amazing friends.”

The Momolu IP was created by design specialist and arts educator Leena Fredriksson. Series production will take place in Finland, Canada and Belgium. Distribution in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will be handled by Atmosphere Media and the series will be jointly released on global channels from 2022.