Fauna Entertainment’s ‘Giligilis’ flies around the world with Edutainment Licensing

Distributed worldwide by Edutainment Licensing, Giligilis, a 3D CGI non-dialogue animated series is flying to China, Vietnam, Israel and the US.

Created by Turkish powerhouse Fauna Entertainment, Giligilis features colourful, funny birds that teach music and rhythm through the Orff approach, a developmental approach used in music education for children. This method teaches children about music and engages their mind and body through a mixture of singing, dancing, acting and the use of percussion instruments like xylophones, metallophones, and glockenspiels.

Designed for preschoolers aged two to four, the series consists of 35 x 2.5 minute episodes supporting the early years, primary and secondary school curriculum. Previously acquired by Israel’s Lulli Tv, China’s JY Animation, Vietnam’s Vietcontent, and AVODs Tubi TV and Kabillion, the show continues to expand around the world with new deals inked with Genius Brands, Toon Googles, KidoodleTV, Playground, El Reino Infantil, Medialink, BatteryPop, FingerPrint, Kidomi, Playkids, Highbrow, Kidscast, Viomobile and Vixi TV.

In response to the increasing demand, Fauna has greenlit a second season of Giligilis.