‘Fast & Furious: Spy Racers ‘releases season two trailer

Netflix has released the first trailer of Fast & Furious: Spy Racers. After its premiere in December last year, the CG animated series is gearing up for a second season.

In Fast & Furious: Spy Racers, Rio, Tony and his crew embark on their first international mission to Brazil. Once in Rio, they discover that Ms. Nowhere’s latest recruit and formidable fellow racer, Layla Gray, is missing in action during an undercover mission. Unwilling to leave family behind, Tony and the Spy Racers don secret identities to find Layla, but end up uncovering a sinister plot that keeps them guessing at every turn.

Series showrunners Tim Hedrick and Bret Haaland are also executive producers along with Neal H. Moritz, Chris Morgan and Vin Diesel. “Going into season two we really wanted to see the team progress and take on new challenges,” Hedrick said in a statement.

When we catch up with Tony’s crew again they’ve been training with Ms. Nowhere for a little while and they’re getting antsy being cooped up in Los Angeles while all the action seems to be happening in other parts of the world. So they jump at the chance for their first international assignment, a trip to Rio to save an old friend. But Tony quickly finds out how hard it can be to just drop into another country thinking you’ve got all the answers when you’ve never been out of your own backyard. He’s going to need his family more than ever to survive this mission.

Diesel had made a guest star appearance in the first season. The voice cast features Tyler Posey (Alone; Teen Wolf) as Tony Toretto, Charlet Chung (Overwatch; Chuck) as Echo, Luke Youngblood (Community) as Frostee Benson, Jorge Diaz (Jane the Virgin) as Cisco Renaldo, Camille Ramsey (American Vandal) as Layla Gray, Renée Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton; Altered Carbon) as Ms. Nowhere, and Avrielle Corti (Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts) as Rafaela. Season two premieres on 9 October on Netflix.