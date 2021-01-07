DreamWorks’ ‘Go, Dog, Go!’ to debut on Netflix this month

DreamWorks Animation’s Go, Dog, Go! is coming to Netflix on 26 January. The CGI series is based on PD Eastman’s best-selling children’s book of the same name.

The classic children’s book follows six-year-old Tag Barker on her adventures in the city of Pawston, a fun-loving community of dogs on the go. Tag is a skilled mechanic and loves anything that goes. With her ingenuity and creativity, Tag can go as far as any plan will take her with her best friend Scooch Pooch by her side. The books have sold over eight million copies.

The series is executive produced by Adam Peltzman (Odd Squad, Blue’s Clues, Wallykazam!) and features the voices of Michaela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, Katie Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilbert Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshank as Grandma Barker, Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker.

The debut season will have nine episodes of 22 minutes each.