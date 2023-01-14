Disney to come up with second season of ‘Firebuds’, ‘SuperKitties’ and ‘Pupstruction’

On the heels of a record-breaking year where Disney Junior ranked as 2022’s #1 TV Network among Kids two-five overall and retained its standing as the #1 Preschool Network for the last 10 years, Disney Branded Television has ordered the second seasons of its newest animated series Firebuds and SuperKitties, as well as an early season two renewal for upcoming series Pupstruction. The announcement was made today by Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis, during the Disney Branded Television presentation at the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association taking place at the Langham Hotel in Pasadena, California.

Home to some of the most cherished programming and franchises for preschoolers, including last year’s new hit series Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends and Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Disney Junior is building out its slate of fun and entertaining programming for preschoolers that reflects the emotional connection generations of consumers have to Disney storytelling and Disney characters, both classic and contemporary. In addition to the success of Disney Junior’s programming, the brand has created opportunities across other Disney lines of business through its robust franchising business, which includes licensed products and musical companions, including the three-time Pollstar nominated Disney Junior Live On Tour live stage show, that creates a full 360 experience for kids in a way that only Disney can.

Following a team of young first responders and their talking vehicle sidekicks, Firebuds premiered in September 2022 and has quickly become a fan favourite. Launch to date, the series is Disney Junior’s #1 series with Kids and Girls two-five, as well as a Top 5 Cable series with Kids two-five and #1 with Girls two-five. SuperKitties, about four fierce and furry superhero kittens, debuted this week and is off to an impressive start, with the series’ theme song racking up over 500,000 views on Disney Junior YouTube since it was released three weeks ago. Debuting later this year, Pupstruction follows the adventures of the world’s first all-dog construction company and centres on an innovative young corgi, who might be the smallest pup on the crew but proves that you don’t need big paws to have big dreams or big ideas.

FIREBUDS

Created and executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Craig Gerber, Firebuds follows a group of friends, all children of first responders, who embark on adventures to help their community and learn what it truly means to be a hero. Each episode consists of two 11-minute stories that showcase the importance of teamwork, helping fellow citizens and volunteerism. The series is produced by Disney Television Animation. Extensions for the series include a soundtrack from Walt Disney Records; storybooks from Disney Publishing, releasing later this year; and an innovative toy line from Spin Master featuring vehicles, figures, playsets and more, launching in the summer of 2023.

SUPERKITTIES

SuperKitties is an adorable and action-packed new series about four fierce and furry superhero kittens — Ginny, Sparks, Buddy and Bitsy — who are on a mission to make their town of Kittydale a more caring and pawesome place. Defeating villains and imparting important messages of kindness, empathy, friendship, resilience and problem-solving, the series is created and executive produced by Emmy Award winner Paula Rosenthal. Emmy Award-winning producer, director and storyboard artist Kirk Van Wormer is co-executive producer. SuperKitties is produced by Sony Pictures Television – Kids in association with Disney Junior. The digital soundtrack for the series, Disney Junior Music: SuperKitties, was released by Walt Disney Records in conjunction with the series premiere on 11 January.

PUPSTRUCTION

Pupstruction is a vibrant new series about the first all-dog construction company, Pupstruction. The series centres on Phinny, an innovative young corgi, who along with the rest of the Pupstruction crew ― including spontaneous sheepdog, Luna; adventurous rottweiler, Roxy; and lovable mastiff, Tank — pours his mud, sweat, drool, and plenty of heart into keeping his beloved town of Petsburg in tip-top shape. The series is created and executive produced by Travis Braun. Victor Cook also serves as executive producer. Emmy Award winner Robyn Brown is co-producer/story editor on season one and will serve as co-executive producer/story editor on season two.BPupstruction is produced by Titmouse in association with Disney Junior.

Both Firebuds and SuperKitties are currently airing on Disney Channel and Disney Junior, with some episodes also available to stream on Disney+. Pupstruction debuts summer of 2023 on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney+.