Crunchyroll revealed that Kaguya-sama: Love is War series is finally heading towards the theatre this Valentine’s Day. Kaguya-sama: Love is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends, the first feature film in the franchise, will head to North American theatres starting on 14 February for a special two-day theatrical event.

Fans in the United States and Canada can now start purchasing tickets at Fandango for the Japanese with English subtitles release. Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends is the first feature film from Crunchyroll’s Kaguya-sama: Love Is War series, based on the hit comics by Aka Akasaka.

As per the official synopsis, Shuchiin Academy’s student council room, the place where Student Council Vice President Kaguya Shinomiya and President Miyuki Shirogane met. After a long battle in love, these two geniuses communicated their feelings and, at the Hoshin Festival, had their very first kiss. However, there was no clear confession of love. The relationship between these two, who assumed they would be a couple, remains ambiguous. Now, overly conscious of their feelings, they must face the biggest challenge yet: Christmas. It’s Shirogane who wants it to be perfect versus Kaguya who pursues the imperfect situation. This is the very “normal” love story of two geniuses and the first kiss that never ends.

Aniplex of America and Crunchyroll have joined hands to bring the feature-length anime film Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -The First Kiss That Never Ends to North American theatres.