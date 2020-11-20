Disney drops ‘Godmothered’ trailer; to arrive on Disney+ on 4 Dec.

The Walt Disney Studios has dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming Disney+ original, Godmothered, starring Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher in leading roles.

Godmothered brings back the concept of Disney’s much loved ‘Godmothers’ but with a modern twist! The film begins with the profession becoming extinct and the youngest godmother, Eleanor, embarking on her adventurous and hilarious journey to prove otherwise.

The official synopsis reads:

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not. This holiday season, be careful who you wish for.

The trailer exudes the feeling and vibes of Amy Adams starrer Enchanted (2007). It has everything from magic, to humour, to hilarious situations, yet something feels amiss. Both Bell and Fisher have done an excellent job for their respective roles, and now it’s a matter of time to see how it translates on the screen.

Directed by Sharon Maguire, Godmothered also stars Santiago Cabrera, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Stephnie Weir.

Godmothered will exclusively premiere on Disney+ on 4 December 2020.