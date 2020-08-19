Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll bring back Toonami block

Cartoon Network and Crunchyroll are announcing the return of iconic anime programming block, Toonami in Latin America, starting 31 August. The block will run Monday to Friday and feature Dragon Ball Super and Mob Psycho 100.

All of the content will be dubbed in Spanish and Portuguese. The partnership aims to deliver a selection of iconic anime properties to a new generation of fans.

Cartoon Network LatAm originally ran the block from 2002 to 2007, but was replaced by late-night block Adult Swim. The network has been growing its offerings for LatAm, developing original local content such as Monica’s Gang from Brazillian prodco Mauricio de Sousa Productions. During the recent lockdowns, LatAm kids gravitated towards local content, according to Parrot Analytics.

The new partnership comes as WarnerMedia looks to sell off Crunchyroll for around US$1 billion, so parent company AT&T can pay down debt, according to Variety. Sony, which owns rival anime SVOD Funimation, has expressed interest in buying Crunchyroll, The Information reports.