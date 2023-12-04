An immersive experience based on the renowned animated character Bluey will open in August 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. Bluey is the story of a Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad and her little sister Bingo.

Inspired by the Bluey episodes, Australia’s immersive experience will recreate the character’s home via life-size sets, interactive play and soundscape. From Bluey and Bingo’s bedroom to the living room and kitchen, fans will also get to play beneath the shady branches of the Poinciana tree in Bluey’s backyard. This experience will include the option to book a birthday party, explore and enjoy a cafe, gift shop and playground following their interactive guided experience.

Housed in its own purpose-built, the 4000 square metre venue – Northshore Pavilion – Bluey’s World will be located in Brisbane’s newest arts and entertainment precinct, Northshore.

Queensland premier [government official in Australia] Annastacia Palaszczuk said, “Our government has backed Bluey from the very beginning. Brisbane is at Bluey’s core and now the show is a global sensation, we want to invite fans from around the world to come and experience Bluey’s home. Queensland is a world-class place to live and play and I truly believe that is a big part of why Bluey has captured fans around the world.”

Queensland tourism minister Stirling Hinchliffe said, “Bluey was a Queensland icon. Brisbane and our great Queensland lifestyle are the obvious choice for the world debut of Bluey’s World. The world-famous Brisbane-based Heeler family has taken global TV and streaming by storm with many embedded animated references in the show to the Queensland capital’s landmarks and lifestyle. Bluey’s World is where Australian and overseas families can connect with their favourite Heeler household and explore Queensland’s world-class visitor experiences.

This is a huge win for fans and tipped to be a huge success for Queensland tourism operators too with Tourism and Events Queensland predicting Bluey’s World will generate up to $18 million in visitor spending.”



Brisbane lord mayor Adrian Schrinner said the exclusive Bluey’s World experience pays homage to the city’s most beloved export. He said, “Bluey is a homegrown Brisbane superstar who has captured the imagination of families worldwide. With an audience that spans more than 60 countries, Bluey’s World is a unique and significant tourism offering that will draw people to our city from around the globe while giving residents more to see and do here in Brisbane.

We’re proud to support this world-first event, which will create local jobs and inject millions into our economy, with our restaurants, hotels and tourism experiences benefiting from the influx of excited Bluey fans.”



BBC Studios ANZ general manager Fiona Lang said, “BBC Studios is thrilled to announce the launch of Bluey’s World, a groundbreaking immersive experience that will transport fans into the heart of Bluey. Bluey’s World is not just an experience; it’s a celebration of the heartwarming moments that make Bluey so authentically Australian and that bring to life the joyful simplicity that can be found in families around the world.”

HVK Productions producer Andrew Kay said, “Set to open in August 2024, Bluey’s World promises to delight audiences of all ages. From life size sets and interactive play, with a touch of theatre – get ready to step inside Bluey’s home and immerse yourself in the joy of this beloved TV show.”

Created by Joe Brumm, Bluey is produced by Ludo Studio for ABC Kids and co-commissioned by ABC Children’s and BBC Studios Kids & Family. Bluey’s World is produced by BBC Studios and HVK Productions, and supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council via Brisbane Economic Development Agency, and features on the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.