Apple TV expands Peanuts universe with all new programming lineup

Apple TV has announced a new summer lineup of Peanuts programming, including the second season of Camp Snoopy, premiering on 26 June, and the new special Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy, releasing on 31 July.

The platform will also stream classic titles from Mendelson/Melendez Productions- This Is America, Charlie Brown and The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show for the first time on third and 10th July respectively. As the exclusive streaming home for Peanuts content, Apple TV continues its partnership with WildBrain, Peanuts Worldwide, and Lee Mendelson Film Productions through 2030.

Since 2020, Apple has been home to the classic Peanuts library, while also creating new original content with WildBrain and Peanuts Worldwide.

The platform is currently working on a new animated feature film, Snoopy Unleashed, starring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang. The film follows Snoopy running away from home, leading Brown and his friends on a journey through the big city as they search for him and learn the importance of friendship.

Apple TV has also released several award-winning Peanuts originals over the years.

Season two of Camp Snoopy follows Snoopy, the Beagle Scouts, Brown, and the rest of the gang as they return to camp spring lake for another summer of outdoor adventures, fun activities, and memorable moments together. The series is executive produced by Paige Braddock, Chris Bracco, Rob Boutilier, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, and Logan McPherson.

Originally produced by Mendelson/Melendez Productions, This Is America, Charlie Brown is an animated miniseries that follows Brown and the gang as they explore important moments in American history and culture, revisiting landmark events and influential figures that shaped the United States. The series includes episodes such as The Birth of the Constitution, The Wright Brothers at Kitty Hawk, and The Great Inventors.

The Charlie Brown and Snoopy Show is based on Charles M. Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip, the series follows the fun, adventures, and everyday lives of Brown, Snoopy, and the gang across 18 episodes.

Snoopy Presents: There’s No Place Like Home, Snoopy follows Snoopy after his doghouse is accidentally sold at a yard sale. Brown then joins him on a journey to find it, as the two friends discover the true meaning of home and friendship along the way.

The special features voice performances from Riley Vargas, Terry McGurrin, Rob Tinkler, Kitai O’Garro, Josephine Nisbett, Grace Nicolaou-Wood, Jo-Hannah Atchinson, Lexi Perri, Athan Giazitzidis, and Diego Whalen, is executive produced by Scherba, Betts, McPherson, Braddock, Bracco and Mark Evestaff.

Some of the original Peanuts content currently streaming on Apple TV includes Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical, Camp Snoopy, Snoopy in Space, The Snoopy Show, Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown, Snoopy Presents: Lucy’s School, and Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad), among several other specials and series.