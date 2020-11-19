Apple and PBS team up for ad free holiday special broadcasts of Charlie Brown

PBS, PBS Kids and Apple announced that the Peanuts holiday classics A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas will be appearing on television for the holidays. The news comes after some pushback against an Apple TV+ exclusive that found the Peanuts cartoons being pulled from TV broadcast.

PBS, PBS Kids and Apple announced Wednesday that Snoopy and the gang will be coming to television for the holidays. Though Apple has the rights to Peanuts content for its Apple TV service, a new deal will make the classics available on PBS and PBS Kids this year.

For the first time, the holiday content will appear on TV ad-free. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will air on 22 November and A Charlie Brown Christmas will air on 13 December.

This is in addition to plans for the specials to stream on Apple TV+. A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available starting 18 November and free to watch from 25 November to 27 November. Similarly, A Charlie Brown Christmas will be available from 4 December and will stream for free from 11 December to 13 December

Charles Schulz’ Peanuts empire originated as a daily comic strip about Charlie Brown, Snoopy and characters like Lucy, Linus and Peppermint Patty.