Anime Times collaborates with Chennai’s event Pax

Anime streaming service Anime Times has brought exciting campaigns and exclusive merchandise to anime fans across India for the Christmas season. The leading anime streaming platform will host booths at two major events on 21 and 22 December:

Nexus Citywalk Mall, Delhi

Phoenix Market City, Chennai: Part of the gaming and anime festival, Pax.

Visitors to the booths can participate in exciting campaigns to win guaranteed gifts, including Naruto merchandise and Anime Times original T-shirts. Additionally, the platform has teamed up with Bengaluru’s Indo Nissin Foods to offer free Nissin Geki Korean Ramen to fans who follow both brands on social media.

Building a thriving anime culture in India

The platform has actively collaborated with local anime clubs, Japanese culture events, and industry leaders to foster a vibrant anime ecosystem. Earlier this year, it partnered with Coscon, Nagpur’s biggest anime event, to deliver unique experiences to fans. Through initiatives like these, the streaming platform continues to bridge India and Japan’s shared love for anime.

About Anime Times: The ultimate anime destination for India

Launched in India in December 2023, Anime Times offers a curated selection of popular anime titles such as Attack on Titan, Detective Conan, and Naruto. The service streams select titles almost simultaneously with their broadcast in Japan and has recently begun offering Hindi-dubbed versions, making anime more accessible to Indian audiences.

Anime Times is available as an add-on subscription on Prime Video for Rs 69 per month for Prime members. For a limited time, the first month is available for just Rs 39.